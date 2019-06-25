Duchess of Rothesay tours Aberdeen Journals offices

The Duchess of Rothesay this afternoon visited the Evening Express newsroom in Aberdeen city centre.

During a visit to the city Camilla was given a tour of the Marischal Square office and Original 106’s new studios.

It was Camilla’s final engagement of the day, which saw her earlier visit veterans charity HorseBack UK in Aboyne and Maggie’s Aberdeen – a charity she is the president of – which is based at the city’s royal infirmary.