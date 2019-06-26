Duchess of Rothesay takes in veterans’ charity, Maggie’s and Aberdeen Journals offices

The Duchess of Rothesay visited the Evening Express newsroom for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the stories and headlines of the day.

Camilla was given a tour of the Marischal Square office, home to Aberdeen Journals, and now the new studios of Original 106.

During her visit she chatted to staff and watched as the paper was put together.

She also presented an award to Ava Duncan and Finlay Mannion, of Culter School, who were the winners of the Press and Journal’s junior journalist competition.

More than 2,000 children submitted more than 700 entries from across the north and

north-east for the contest, run by the Evening Express’ sister paper in association with The News Foundation.

After lengthy deliberations, a team from Culter School was named the victors and 10-year-olds Ava Duncan and Finlay Mannion were presented with a trophy and P&J-reading teddy bears by Camilla, who was impressed by their story about plastic pollution.

Ava said: “It was very exciting and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Camilla said

she liked our topic about plastic as it’s a very major issue.”

Elsewhere in the office, Camilla was treated to a spread of photographs and historic articles selected by DC Thomson’s archives team, remarking at the pictures of her husband, the Duke of Rothesay, as a boy at Balmoral.

Meeting members of staff as she toured the building, the Duchess paused to sign a decades-old guest book reserved for important visitors.

She was shown signatures from Charles, who visited Aberdeen Journals when it was based at Lang Stracht in 1992, and her mother-in-law the Queen, who paid a visit in 1972.

Meanwhile, she made a very special stop on her tour of the north-east to visit a major cancer support centre she first opened six years ago.

The duchess, who has been the president of the Maggie’s cancer care charity for 10 years, returned to the organisation’s Aberdeen base at Foresterhill yesterday for the first time since 2013, when she officially cut the ribbon alongside the Queen of Norway.

During her time at the centre, she met the hard-working staff and volunteers, who give their all to support those experiencing cancer, as well as their families.

One of the families she spoke with was that of Gillian Hadden, 44, who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

She sat down for a cup of tea with Ms Hadden and her two sons, Kieren, 16, and Josh, 19.

She said: “It was wonderful to be here today to meet Her Royal Highness, Maggie’s president.

“I know how important the support Maggie’s offers to people with cancer is, as I have been there myself and I think it is lovely that the duchess has returned to see our Aberdeen centre again.

“It means so much that she takes the time to visit and I hope it will encourage other people to pop in and find support.”

The duchess also met women being treated by the organisation Look Good Feel Better, a charity which holds sessions in Maggie’s centres to help cancer patients deal with the appearance-related side-effects of treatment.

One of the patients taking part in a session who met her yesterday was Eleanor Hutcheon from Aberdeen who said: “It was fantastic, she was very down to earth and was very interested in what we were doing – it was a very good experience.”

Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome Her Royal Highness back to our now well-established Aberdeen centre to see how our qualified staff are now supporting people living with cancer in Aberdeen and the Grampian region nearly six years after our opening.”