Duchess of Rothesay officially opens phase one of airport expansion

by Peter Davidson
04/10/2017, 2:40 pm Updated: 04/10/2017, 2:42 pm
The Duchess of Rothesay officially opened part of a £20 million extension to Aberdeen International Airport today.

Her Royal Highness met airport workers, contractors and business leaders in the North-east as she toured the new passenger lounge and baggage reclaim area.

The event was topped off with the unveiling of a plaque, while Archie from Newmachar Primary School gave the Duchess a bouquet of flowers.

Carol Benzie, managing director of the airport, said: “We were so delighted to see Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Rothesay come along and speak so fondly about the airport and her connection with the airport.”

 

