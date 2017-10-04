Duchess of Rothesay officially opens phase one of airport expansion

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The Duchess of Rothesay officially opened part of a £20 million extension to Aberdeen International Airport today.

Her Royal Highness met airport workers, contractors and business leaders in the North-east as she toured the new passenger lounge and baggage reclaim area.

The Duchess of Rothesay officially opening part of the £20m extension at @ABZ_Airport pic.twitter.com/MuOtpseGTP — Peter Davidson (@EEPeterDavidson) October 4, 2017

The event was topped off with the unveiling of a plaque, while Archie from Newmachar Primary School gave the Duchess a bouquet of flowers.

Carol Benzie, managing director of the airport, said: “We were so delighted to see Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Rothesay come along and speak so fondly about the airport and her connection with the airport.”