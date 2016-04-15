by Andy McLaren,
Albyn House in Dee Street is to close its doors tomorrow.

Drying-out centre in Aberdeen to close its doors

A centre that has looked after drunk people for more than 30 years will close for good tomorrow.

Albyn House was Scotland’s first designated place for inebriated people as an alternative to police custody or hospital admission when it opened in 1983.

The Dee Street drying-out centre costs about £370,000 a year to run – but Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drug Partnership announced last year it will cease its share of funding.

New measures are being introduced which will result in people who come to the attention of either Police Scotland or the Scottish Ambulance Service because of alcohol abuse being actively targeted with support.

Aberdeen Central Labour candidate Lewis Macdonald said: “Albyn House has provided a valuable service in keeping people who are drunk, but not a danger to themselves or others, out of hospitals and police cells.”

Recommended Reading

    Related Investigation into report of assault on woman in Aberdeen city centre

    Related Emergency service workers punched and spat on by drunks

    Related Drinking culture taking enormous toll on emergency services, report reveals

    Related Police prepare for Turriff United's home clash with Hibs

    Related Emergency crews in plea to revellers over excessive drinking

    Show Comments

    Cancel