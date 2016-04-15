Drying-out centre in Aberdeen to close its doors

A centre that has looked after drunk people for more than 30 years will close for good tomorrow.

Albyn House was Scotland’s first designated place for inebriated people as an alternative to police custody or hospital admission when it opened in 1983.

The Dee Street drying-out centre costs about £370,000 a year to run – but Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drug Partnership announced last year it will cease its share of funding.

New measures are being introduced which will result in people who come to the attention of either Police Scotland or the Scottish Ambulance Service because of alcohol abuse being actively targeted with support.

Aberdeen Central Labour candidate Lewis Macdonald said: “Albyn House has provided a valuable service in keeping people who are drunk, but not a danger to themselves or others, out of hospitals and police cells.”