Dry fuel pumps across Aberdeen area due to driver shortages

Fuel shortages have been reported in Aberdeen amid reports of cancelled deliveries to add to the ongoing shortfall of goods and supplies.
Several petrol stations in the Granite City are out of either petrol and diesel, or both, which has been affecting motorists.
Social media comments have flooded in which told of how severe the shortages across the north-east are.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe