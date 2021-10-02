Drunken man smashed TV during row with partner over vomit

A man has been fined after smashing his TV during a row with his girlfriend about him having vomited in their home.

Liam George had been out drinking with his partner and returned home in the early hours of July 25 before being sick inside the house.

And when the pair got into a row over the vomit, the 25-year-old shouted and swore at her and even punched his own television.

George, of Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened at an address on the city’s Guild Street.

George ‘began to throw things across the room’

He also admitted failing to comply with a bail condition.

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but George has now returned to Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Sheriff Mark Stewart ordered him to pay a fine totalling £555.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard George “began to throw things across the room and punched the television set, causing it to smash”.

Neighbours then contacted the police who arrested the 25-year old.

Defence agent Iain McGregor told the court that while George and his girlfriend had fallen out over the incident she now “wants him back home”.

