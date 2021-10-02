Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Drunken man smashed TV during row with partner over vomit

By Danny McKay
02/10/2021, 6:00 am
Liam George.

A man has been fined after smashing his TV during a row with his girlfriend about him having vomited in their home.

Liam George had been out drinking with his partner and returned home in the early hours of July 25 before being sick inside the house.

And when the pair got into a row over the vomit, the 25-year-old shouted and swore at her and even punched his own television.

George, of Moir Crescent, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to a charge behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened at an address on the city’s Guild Street.

George ‘began to throw things across the room’

He also admitted failing to comply with a bail condition.

Sentence had been deferred for reports, but George has now returned to Aberdeen Sheriff Court to learn his fate.

Sheriff Mark Stewart ordered him to pay a fine totalling £555.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard George “began to throw things across the room and punched the television set, causing it to smash”.

Neighbours then contacted the police who arrested the 25-year old.

Defence agent Iain McGregor told the court that while George and his girlfriend had fallen out over the incident she now “wants him back home”.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.