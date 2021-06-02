A drunken 16-year-old smashed a glass bottle over a woman’s head in broad daylight on Union Street.
The teen, now 17 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, lashed out following a row over drugs.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the wound caused blood to spurt from her head and required 26 stitches.
The pair, who were not previously known to each other, got talking on the pedestrianised section of Union Street close to Union Terrace at around 1pm.
Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe