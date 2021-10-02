Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Drunk teen later threatened to drive it through ex’s living room window

By Kathryn Wylie
02/10/2021, 6:00 am
Michael Hooper was banned from the road at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A teenage biker caught more than twice the legal drink-drive limit later threatened to ride his motorbike through his ex-girlfriend’s living room window.

Michael Hooper was spotted on his motorbike in Lossiemouth’s Macduff Street late at night after an evening drinking.

The 19-year-old’s bike was found by police parked up outside his home and he immediately identified himself to police as its driver.

But when asked to take a breath test he stated he “wasn’t sure whether to do this as he had alcohol in his system”.

A test at Elgin Police Station found he had 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit being 22.

Threatened to ride bike through window

Just one week later, on September 21 2020, he attracted the attention of officers again when he tried and failed to win back his ex-girlfriend before threatening to ride his motorbike through her window.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court : “She was going to bed when she and her mum heard noises and looked outside to see the accused standing in the front garden shouting, swearing and demanding that she come outside to sort things out.

“This continued for some time before he threatened to ride his motorbike into the living room window should she not come out.”

He fled when police were called but was later traced still wearing his bike leathers.

‘Challenged young man’

Hooper admitted charges of drink driving and threatening or abusive behaviour, as well as later breaching his bail conditions.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said Hooper was a “challenged young man who would benefit from supervision”.

Sheriff David Sutherland banned Hooper, of Macduff Street, Lossiemouth, from the road for one year, ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and be under supervision for one year.

