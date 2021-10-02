Drunk teen later threatened to drive it through ex’s living room window

A teenage biker caught more than twice the legal drink-drive limit later threatened to ride his motorbike through his ex-girlfriend’s living room window.

Michael Hooper was spotted on his motorbike in Lossiemouth’s Macduff Street late at night after an evening drinking.

The 19-year-old’s bike was found by police parked up outside his home and he immediately identified himself to police as its driver.

But when asked to take a breath test he stated he “wasn’t sure whether to do this as he had alcohol in his system”.

A test at Elgin Police Station found he had 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, the legal limit being 22.

Threatened to ride bike through window

Just one week later, on September 21 2020, he attracted the attention of officers again when he tried and failed to win back his ex-girlfriend before threatening to ride his motorbike through her window.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court : “She was going to bed when she and her mum heard noises and looked outside to see the accused standing in the front garden shouting, swearing and demanding that she come outside to sort things out.

“This continued for some time before he threatened to ride his motorbike into the living room window should she not come out.”

He fled when police were called but was later traced still wearing his bike leathers.

‘Challenged young man’

Hooper admitted charges of drink driving and threatening or abusive behaviour, as well as later breaching his bail conditions.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said Hooper was a “challenged young man who would benefit from supervision”.

Sheriff David Sutherland banned Hooper, of Macduff Street, Lossiemouth, from the road for one year, ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and be under supervision for one year.

