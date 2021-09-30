News / Local Drunk man grabbed 13-year-old boy by the throat and punched him By Kathryn Wylie 30/09/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 30/09/2021, 8:09 am Aaron Kelman's case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court. A father-of-three who assaulted a random 13-year-old in a north-east street following a boozy barbecue has been fined £470. Aaron Kelman had been drinking at a birthday barbecue in Keith before he grabbed a 13-year-old boy by the throat and punched him in the face. The 33-year-old engineer had never met the youngster before. Kelman admitted the assault when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe