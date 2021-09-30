Drunk man grabbed 13-year-old boy by the throat and punched him

A father-of-three who assaulted a random 13-year-old in a north-east street following a boozy barbecue has been fined £470.

Aaron Kelman had been drinking at a birthday barbecue in Keith before he grabbed a 13-year-old boy by the throat and punched him in the face.

The 33-year-old engineer had never met the youngster before.

Kelman admitted the assault when he appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.