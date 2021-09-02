Drunk dad punched girlfriend and dragged her off bed in maternity hospital

A dad drunkenly assaulted his partner inside Aberdeen Maternity Hospital then punched another parent who ran to her aid.

Andrew Stenson lashed out at his partner inside their room at the hospital, where their child is being treated.

The court was told the assaults came after 33-year-old Stenson got drunk because he’d received some good news about his baby “after months of bad news”.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 2am on July 25, the accused and the complainer were in a room at the locust.

“The accused was described as extremely intoxicated. He woke the complainer, dragged her from the bed by her leg to the floor, punched her to the head and scratched her three times.”

Kicked off at other parent trying to help

The court heard how parents in a nearby room heard screaming and shouting and reported it to the hospital’s reception before going to investigate.

When the man entered the room he was punched in the face by Stenson.

Police attended, and though now restrained by hospital security, Stenson had to be put in leg restraints after he kicked one officer on his way to the police vehicle.

“He continued to act aggressively towards police officers,” Mr Ambrose added.

Stenson’s partner was uncooperative with police but did divulge he had been drinking alcohol and had carried out the assault.

Defence agent Iain Jane said Stenson had “little recollection of the incident due to his intoxicated state” but has expressed his “disgust” in himself.

‘They had both been drinking’

He said the couple had received some good news that day about their baby’s progress after a few worrying months, but that it was no excuse for Stenson to have a drink and act in this way.

“Mr Stenson’s version of events is that he remembers very little,” Mr Jane said. “He cannot comprehend that he behaved this way.

“The complainer did later tell police that she hadn’t been entirely truthful with them and said she had laid hands on him first. They had both been drinking.

“As far as she is aware, he has been doing his best to make good the damage he caused to both the relationship and the hospital.”

Mr Jane added that Stenson has “faced up to what he has done” and showed “genuine shame”.

“He appreciates a number of people at this time were trying to do their best for him,” he added. “The receipt of some good after some months of bad news was no excuse to drink.”

Stenson admitted assaulting his partner, seizing her by the body, dragging her from a bed and repeatedly punching her and scratching her on the head to her injury.

He also admitted two further counts of assault by punching a man and kicking a police officer.

‘I won’t mess up, I promise’

Sheriff Philip Mann told Stenson that the assaults were “serious” and merited a custodial sentence, but “with reluctance” he would impose a community payback order instead.

But he warned: “The only thing that stops me is that we are not supposed to impose custodial sentences for less than 12 months. If there’s any repetition of this behaviour you are on a very sticky wicket.”

He ordered Stenson, of Sandhaven, to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and be under 18 months of supervision

Stenson told him tearfully: “I promise I won’t mess up … I promise.”

