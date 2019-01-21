Drugs worth more than £1,000 seized from north-east home

Drugs with a street value of more than £1,000 have been seized from a property in the north-east.

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia were recovered following a search in the Michael Fair Court area of Aboyne on Friday night.

Police said a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery and is due to appear at court at a later date.

Sergeant Garry Garrow said: “This warrant was executed by local officers who are committed to making the area an even safer place to live.”

He added: “Illegal substances cause nothing but further misery to the people whose hands they end up in and to the local community who have to deal with the antisocial behaviour that comes with drug use.

“Anyone with concerns about drug misuse should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.”