Drugs worth £3,600 seized by police in Aberdeen

Class A drugs worth more than £3,500 has been seized by police in Aberdeen.

Officers recovered heroin following the search of a property in the Hazlehead Terrace area of Aberdeen yesterday.

A 37-year old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

DC Matt McCall said: “Thankfully a large quantity of an illegal substance has been seized before it had the chance to end up in the hands of vulnerable people.

“North East Division is committed to tackling drug use and we carry out activity on a daily basis to remove even more substances from our communities.

“We rely on the public to do this and I continue to ask anyone with concerns about drug misuse to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”

