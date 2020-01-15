Drugs, wallets, cash and jewellery all handed in to police by Good Samaritans in Aberdeen

Drugs, spectacles and golf clubs are among hundreds of items handed in at Aberdeen police stations, new figures show.

The Evening Express asked Police Scotland to reveal the treasure trove of goods within its lost property offices – and the results show Aberdeen residents are Good Samaritans when they find valuables.

Kind-hearted people handed in a total of 332 items last May, 298 items in June and 256 items in July.

They included seven lots of drugs, 44 wallets, 23 quantities of cash and 73 items of jewellery, including rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Also among the items were passports, house keys, mobile phones, watches, pushbikes and handbags.

The haul also included clothes, gardening equipment, reading glasses and golf clubs.

Most items were handed in to Queen Street police station in the city centre, while five were brought to police in Mastrick, one in Torry and one in Nigg.

Police would not reveal details of the items amid concerns people might try to claim items that are not theirs.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have a duty under the Civic Govt (Scot) Act 1982 to reunite lost property with their owners regardless of value or if it is, for example, of a sentimental nature.

“We endeavour to trace owners through various modes of inquiry and have dedicated teams throughout the country to do this.

“We would encourage those who may have lost property to contact us initially at scotland.police.uk/contact-us/report-lost-property

“However, we can be contacted by phone or by attending a police office.”