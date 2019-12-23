Drugs seized as 150 people charged in north-east in just a single month

Five people were charged with drugs offences every day in the north-east on average last month, new figures show.

Police said 150 people were charged in connection with drug-related offences in November – and their crackdown on drugs will continue over Christmas.

The new statistics recalled some of the police’s biggest successes in November, including the seizure of £142,000 worth of cannabis from an industrial unit in Cuminestown.

As the result of a separate operation, police seized £37,000 worth of class A and B drugs from Aberdeen Ferry Terminal.

Police said they also seized “significant” quantities of’crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis – and almost £10,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia – after executing numerous search warrants across the region.

Detective Chief Inspector Finn McPhail said: “Thanks to valuable intelligence and action taken by police officers, £40,000 worth of drugs were also seized on November 14 when a vehicle was stopped on the A90 near Stonehaven.

“It is this type of dynamic enforcement action that allows us to take more substances off our streets and out of the hands of vulnerable people.

“I therefore urge the public to continue telling us your information about drug misuse so that we can protect even more people.”

She added: “Executing drug search warrants, bringing offenders to court and recovering illegal substances takes place every day across the North East Division to tackle the sale and supply of controlled substances, and activity will continue over the festive period.

“Work also continues to protect the vulnerable people who may have come to harm as a result of drug-related criminal activity, as well as wider work in conjunction with our partners to ensure there is a holistic approach to substance abuse.

“If you think you can get away with dealing drugs and bringing misery to our communities, think again.

“We can’t do this on our own though and will continue to rely on intelligence from members of the public to identify and target the properties and people who pose most risk.

“If you have information about drug misuse I urge you to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”