Drugs recovered after police seal off Aberdeen street

An Aberdeen city centre street was sealed off this afternoon after police were called after reports of suspicious items.

Hollybank Place, in the Hardgate area, was taped off after officers were called at 11.20am.

Police have confirmed a quantity of Class B drugs were seized, and there is no danger to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police are currently in attendance in the Hollybank Terrace area of Aberdeen, following a report of suspicious items found in a property at around 11.20am.

“Inquiries have established that there is no danger to the public.

“A quantity of Class B drugs has been recovered and further enquiries are ongoing.”