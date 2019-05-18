Drugs crime rises in the north-east

THERE has been a rise in drugs crime in the north-east – and police are cracking less of it, new figures show.

There were 3,598 drugs crimes reported in the 12 months up to the end of April, compared with 3,346 in the previous 12-month period – a 7.5% rise.

Over the same period, the detection rate fell from 97.5% to 93.4%.

There was also a rise in the number of reported drug-dealing incidents from 439 to 540 – a 23% rise – and the detection rate fell from 95.7% to 84.1%.

And the number of reports of people being in possession of drugs went up from 2,891 to 3,027 – a 4.7% rise – while the detection rate fell from 98% to 95.8%.

However, the overall crime rate fell by 3.3%, according to the quarterly statistics released by Police Scotland – and the number of crimes officers cracked went up.

The figures show an overall drop in reports from 21,167 to 20,472.

A total of 12,492 crimes were detected – 61% in 2018/19 compared with 12,275 – 58% – in 2017/19.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr welcomed the detection rates.

He said: “Our officers are working hard every day and the increase in detections is testament to their commitment to keeping people safe.”

The figures revealed a fall in housebreakings from 1,149 to 826, and also a fall in motor vehicle crime from 1,034 to 952.

There has also been an increase in reports of sexual crime amid concerns that this type of crime is being under-reported.

The figures show an increase in reports of rape and attempted rape from 194 to 232 and the detection rate rose from 50% to 54.3%.

There was a rise in the number of reported indecent/sexual assaults from 468 to 560 and the detection rate rose 48.1% to 66.3%.

DCC Kerr said: “Reports of sexual crime continue to increase, which is to be welcomed, but we are aware that sexual crime remains under-reported.

“Any violent crime is unacceptable and these offences have a significant impact on victims, families and communities.

“We are working closely with our partners to better understand and prevent violent crime.”

The statistics show there were 562 incidents of people being caught with a knife in 2018/19, compared with 597 in 2017/18.

DCC Kerr said: “We have also seen positive results from stop and search, indicating a growing confidence in officers’ use of the tactic.”

Despite the rise in the number of reported drug crimes, police seized 7.2kg of cocaine, 13.7kg of heroin and more than 100kg of cannabis in the north-east in 2018.

They also seized £207,000 in connection with drugs in the region in the same year.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson hailed the success of Operation Corner, which took place in the Buchan area last October.

Dozens of police swooped on 34 properties in Fraserburgh and Peterhead in a single day, arresting 53 people, as part of Operation Corner, targeting drugs gangs based in England.

Some were prosecuted while others were given rehabilitation support helping them move away from drugs.

The operation is soon to be rolled out in the city, with a pilot project in Seaton and Tillydrone, and could be extended into Torry and Northfield.

On Monday and Tuesday this week, police carried out an operation at Aberdeen rail and bus stations, using a sniffer dog to target people carrying drugs.

Seven people were charged in relation to alleged drug possession and officers seized almost £3,000 in cash.

DCI Ferguson said: “In the past year, a total of 2,114 people were charged in connection with drug crimes and we can only do this with support from the public.

“We want to say to people here is the Crimestoppers number (0800 555 111), here is the police number (101) – we’re here to help, tell us about things.

“Where drugs are concerned, there are people in the communities who will be frightened and we’re able to help them.

“People can come in anonymously and tell us and we can help.

“Serious organised criminals who operate in the north-east treat it as a business and it is an absolute battle for us against them.

“As they adapt their methods, so do we.”