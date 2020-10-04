Drugs bust in north-east town leads to five arrests and recovery of more than £21k of cocaine

Five people have been arrested in Port Elphinstone following the recovery of more than £21,000 of cocaine.

The operation took place on Friday in the Elphinstone Road area of Inverurie, and was carried out by officers from the town’s Community Policing Team alongside a specialist dog unit and detectives from the CID.

Cocaine with a street value of £21,300 was recovered in the bust, and the five people who were arrested are set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant John Kearney of Inverurie Community Policing Team said: “I would like to thank the public for the information they have provided which has led to the recovery of a significant amount of controlled drugs.

“This should serve as a reminder to those involved in the supply of drugs that your behaviour will not be tolerated by the local community or the Policing Teams that serve them.

“Police Scotland will continue to take robust action to disrupt the activities of those involved in drug crime.”