Drug trialled in Aberdeen ‘halves risk of bowel cancer deaths’

A drug trialled in Aberdeen has been found to almost half the risk of death of patients diagnosed with bowel cancer, a new study has revealed.

Data from the study, which was trialled at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, said a targeted drug combination has nearly halved the risk of death in patients who suffer from advanced colorectal cancer and have a mutation in one of their genes.

The findings also lay the foundations for the first chemotherapy-free option for patients, according to clinicians.

Dr Leslie Samuel, consultant oncologist at ARI said: “Colorectal cancer patients with advanced disease, who have a mutation in the BRAF V600e gene, generally have a poor prognosis and have limited treatment options upon failing first-line conventional, cytotoxic (toxic to living cells chemotherapy).

“This means there is a need for an effective and well-tolerated new treatment option.

“We are now observing significant improvements in overall survival in patients with this mutation, when compared to a standard treatment regimen currently used in Europe.

“The Beacon trial results are important and could potentially lay the foundations for the first chemotherapy-free option for these patients.

“We thank the patients from Grampian who contributed to this research, which could potentially offer a targeted therapy option for similar, future patients living in Scotland.”

Pharmaceutical firm Pierre Fabre, which was involved in the study, has said it will be using the data in licensing discussions with regulatory bodies so they can potentially bring the combination to patients as soon as possible.

More than 16,000 people die from colorectal cancer in the UK every year, making it the UK’s second biggest cancer killer.