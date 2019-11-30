Police crack down on drug-drivers in north-east

A rogue driver is being taken off a north-east road almost every other day – thanks to a new piece of police kit.

Officers have been given drug-testing swabs that allow them to test drivers for up to 17 drugs, helped by a change in the law that makes drug-driving a specific offence.

New figures show 13 motorists were snared under the new law in the region in the first four weeks of it being in operation – the period between October 21 and November 18.

They were among 96 drug-drivers caught during that time across Scotland.

Officers tested those they suspected of drug-driving who were involved in a collision or stopped for a traffic offence.

Now police have joined Scottish Government leaders in urging drivers to think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs.

Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Police Scotland’s deputy head of road policing, said: “As we move into the festive party season, we are reminding motorists of the devastating consequences driving with alcohol or drugs in their system can have.

“Disappointingly we have seen nearly 100 people provide positive tests in the first four weeks.

“Our festive drink and drug-driving campaign starts in December and we will have dedicated resources on patrol, targeting motorists who choose to take the risk of taking drugs and driving or drinking and driving.

“I am urging people to plan ahead during the party season.

“Think about how you’re going to get home safely and don’t forget about the impact alcohol can still have the morning after.”

The campaign will see social media highlighting the criminal and personal consequences of being found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or with drugs in your system.

Before the legal change, prosecutors had to prove the accused’s ability to drive was impaired because of what they had taken.

The new law removes that requirement to prove impairment for anyone found with more than a small trace of any of eight drugs in their system, including cannabis, heroin and cocaine.

Those caught face a minimum 12-month road ban, up to six months in prison and a fine of up to £5,000.

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is totally unacceptable and puts not only the driver but passengers and other road users at risk of serious injury or even death.

“The new drug-driving law and Scotland’s low driver-alcohol limit are focused on making our roads safer for everyone.”