Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Drug-driver who pinned down female cop and tried to kiss her is handed unpaid work

By David McPhee
17/08/2021, 6:00 am
Craig Scott appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Craig Scott appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man who wrestled a female police officer to the ground and attempted to kiss her has been sentenced to more than 200 hours of unpaid work.

Craig Scott, 46, was brought to the attention of police by Bucksburn residents on April 14 last year after they saw him wandering the streets shouting and swearing and claiming the world was about to end.

When cops appeared at his home to quiz him, Scott bolted out the back door where he was met by a female officer – who he then forced to the ground before attempting the kiss her.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court also heard that Scott had come to the attention of police the previous day when he was stopped by cops and found to be driving under the influence of cannabis.

He also faced an additional charge of being caught driving while under the influence of cannabis two days later, on April 16.

Scott pleaded guilty to all three charges against him.

Accused was ‘making various remarks about the world ending’

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court the 46-year old was spotted going through a red light by a member of the public on April 13 last year while giving the “peace sign” out the car window.

Two witnesses then called the police after Scott had appeared to be behaving strangely outside the Hilton Hotel in Dyce, Aberdeen.

He provided a roadside breath test that indicated he was under the influence of cannabis, but later refused to provide a blood sample at Kitttybrewster Police Station.

The following day, police received a concerned call about a man going around the streets of Bucksburn “shouting and screaming”.

Mr Ambrose added: “He was also heard to make various remarks about the world ending.

“Officers attended and spoke to the accused within his home address. He was behaving erratically and began rambling incoherently.

“While they were speaking to the accused he opened the back door and fled on foot.

“On the accused seeing the second officer he immediately charged towards her and grabbed onto her body armour.

“The officer instructed the accused to desist, however, he continued to force her to the ground and made a motion towards her face in an attempt to kiss her.”

He was then restrained and placed in a police van before being taken back to Kittybrewster Police Station.

Scott also admitted a charge of driving a motor vehicle while having 5.3 microgrammes of cannabis per litre of blood in his system on April 16 2020. The legal amount is 2mg.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘He wants to address the situation’

Defence agent David Sutherland told the court that Scott’s behaviour had to be taken “in the context of his mental health at the time”.

However, he also added that his client was “adamant” it was the police who forced him to the ground.

Mr Sutherland added: “He accepts that he made quite an inappropriate remark to the female officer, but he claims other officers then came on the scene and that is when he is forced to the ground.

“But he is very keen to resolve this and he wants to move on and address the situation so that there is no further mental health relapse.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Scott, of Pitdourie Walk, Bucksburn, Aberdeen, she had “concerns” about whether he had accepted full responsibility for his offences, but accepted he may benefit from a community-based disposal.

She sentenced him to 250 hours of unpaid work in the community, a one-year community payback order with a supervision requirement and disqualified him from driving for two years.