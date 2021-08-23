Drug-driver caught twice in four days as cops turn up to escort his HGV

A lorry driver was caught driving with cocaine in his system twice in four days – when cops turned up to escort his HGV.
Paul Cadger was found to have a derivative of the drug in his system, as well as thread-bare tyres on his car, when police pulled him over on Summerhill Road, Aberdeen, on Monday September 7 last year.
