Warning to north-east drug dealers

A detective is warning criminals who profit from drugs: “You will face the consequences.”

Detective Inspector George Nixon gave the warning after three people were convicted for their involvement in drug dealing.

Alan Hastings, 52, of Kintore, was jailed for five years and three months after being caught with heroin worth £487,000.

In a separate case, Veronica Ryrie, 40, of West Mount Street, Aberdeen, admitted being caught with £29,740 of heroin on a train in Stonehaven.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

In a third case, Denise Gavryluk, 43, of Portsoy, was given 225 hours of unpaid work after admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Fraserburgh.

Det Insp Nixon said of the convictions: “They send a clear message that if you choose to involve yourself in criminal activity you will face the consequences.

“Not only does drug-related crime affect the people directly involved but it also affects the communities where it takes place in the form of antisocial behaviour, violence or other serious and organised crime.

“These criminals make money from exploiting other people’s addictions and vulnerabilities and each and every person involved in the supply chain plays a deadly and harmful role.

“In July, significant quantities of drugs were recovered as well as almost £11,500 in cash related to drug activity and 263 people were reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with charges relating to drugs and they will appear in court in due course.”

Ryrie was caught due to a tip-off to police.

Det Insp Nixon added: “I cannot stress enough how important it is that members of the public let us know their concerns or suspicions about drug activity so we can continue to take positive, targeted action.

“Some of the recoveries we make are only made possible as the result of receiving valuable information from communities.”