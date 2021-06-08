A drug dealer’s £25,000 stash of heroin was discovered after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Garry Collie, 38, was lying on the ground with serious leg injuries when he was unmasked as a drug dealer.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard how paramedics had to cut off Collie’s rucksack at the scene of the crash on Thornhill Road, Elgin, on July 28 2019 and handed it over to cops.

Fiscal depute Alex Swain said the zip was open and officers could see that inside there was a brown taped package, a bag containing brown powder and £1,556 in cash.

Collie had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated for a broken leg and a badly damaged knee and was not charged at the time, Ms Swain added.

Analysis later revealed that there was a total of half a kilo of heroin, with a maximum street value of £25,210.

Ms Swain said it was a year before Collie was able to appear in court on July 7 2020 charged with being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Collie, of Duncan Drive, Elgin, admitted the offence and Sheriff Gary Aitken deferred sentence until July 2 for a background report.

Defence solicitor Stephen Mr Carty reserved his comments until then and Collie’s bail was continued.