Aberdeen drug dealer ordered to pay £10,000

A drug trafficker was ordered to hand over more than £10,000 in a crime profits seizure.

Anthony Shrimpton was jailed for nine years and eight months last year for his role in a drug supply operation in the region.

A police surveillance operation uncovered an organised crime network led by Shrimpton, 40, trafficking drugs from the Liverpool area.

During one seizure, cannabis resin worth £80,000 and cocaine worth £91,000 was recovered from a Fiat van being driven from Merseyside to Aberdeen.

Following Shrimpton’s latest drugs conviction at the High Court in Glasgow, the Crown raised a proceeds of crime action against him, aimed at seizing illegal profits.

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh was told a settlement has been reached in the action, and Shrimpton’s counsel Mark Moir said under its terms it was agreed Shrimpton’s benefit from criminal conduct was £300,000.

Mr Moir told Lord Boyd of Duncansby the amount available for a confiscation order was £10,185.

He explained the figure would have been higher but £1,800 was required to meet a previous confiscation made in England.

Lord Boyd said the available amount was to be paid at Aberdeen Sheriff Court within two months.