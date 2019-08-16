Drug dealer jailed after raid at Aberdeen flat

A drug dealer caught with thousands of pounds of drugs at a flat in Aberdeen has been jailed for 18 months.

Jordan Mullen, of Thornberry Road, Walsall, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs.

Mullen admitted selling the items from a property in the city between July 30 and August 22 last year.

The 21-year-old also pled guilty to breaching bail conditions that he can only return to Aberdeen for court appearances or meetings with his solicitor, after being found at a flat on Powis Place on September 7 last year.

The court was told police secured a search warrant on August 16 with a raid being carried out six days later.

Officers went to a flat on Roslin Street, Aberdeen, on August 22 where 23 wraps of heroin, with a street value of £2,060, and around £720 of cocaine was found.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said £219 in cash was also discovered by officers.

She said: “Officers attended the locus to execute a search warrant.

“A number of wraps were found in the bedroom of the property and they also recovered a tick list and scales with traces of heroin and cocaine on them.”

Defence agent John Hardie said Mullen started dealing drugs during his time at college in the West Midlands in order to pay off debts.

As well as being sent to prison, Mullen was also ordered to forfeit the cash that was discovered by the police.