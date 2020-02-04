Drug dealer caught in Aberdeen raid must pay back earnings

A man who was jailed for drug dealing after being caught in Aberdeen has agreed to hand over £1,855 to settle a confiscation action.

Glodi Wabelua, 26, was jailed for five years and 219 days last year after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

The Crown raised proceedings to seize crime profits from Wabelua, who was also jailed in England in a modern-day slavery case along with other members of a county lines gang.

They were using children to move drugs from London to Portsmouth.

Wabelua was caught in Aberdeen on October 1 in 2018 following a police drugs raid on a house in the city’s Davidson Drive.

Officers recovered two wraps of crack cocaine and 102 packages of heroin and cocaine worth in excess of £15,000.

Wabelua, from Sedgehill Road, Lewisham, in London – who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo – has previous convictions for drug offending.

Defence counsel Kelly Duling told the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday that a settlement has been reached in the proceeds of crime action.

Under the terms of the settlement it was agreed that Wabelua’s benefit from general criminal conduct was more than £15,000 and that £1,855 was available for a confiscation order.