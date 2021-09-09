Drop-in session at new Aberdeen John Lewis vaccination centre to begin next week

Residents in the north-east will be able to get their jabs in the former John Lewis store in Aberdeen from next week.

NHS Grampian has announced that drop-in sessions to receive first or second dose of the vaccine at the venue will be available from Monday, September 13.

Work to transform the former John Lewis building into a vaccination centre started earlier this month as staff at P&J Live were preparing to distribute their last jab.

The new base in the former flagship department store will not only administer coronavirus vaccines, but flu jabs and other regular immunisations.

GPs will no longer be responsible for administering these vaccines, instead they will be in the hands of health and social care partnerships across the country.

Now, health bosses have confirmed Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre in the former John Lewis will be open for appointments and drop-ins seven days a week from 10.30am-4.30am.

When attending, people have been advised to enter the premises through the Loch Street entrance and exit through the doors on George Street.

Last week, the Aberdeen lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, Sandy Reid, said the team are ready for their move.

He said: “That has been a massive undertaking and could not have happened without a huge effort from teams working right across health and social care – or the willingness of the general public to roll up their sleeves.

“P&J Live has been a fantastic home for us and I know many of the team will have mixed emotions as we prepare to leave. However, we are excited for what the future will hold in our new location.”

Mr Reid also advised that people should plan in advance when it comes to getting their vaccine over the next couple of weeks, as it won’t be as easy once the move gets under way.

He added: “Moving to new premises is a big job and as such it will be all hands on deck. This means the community clinics will be operating at a reduced capacity from September 6.

“We expect the Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre to be ready to open from September 13.”