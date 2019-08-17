Drop-in sessions to have your say on Aberdeen gardens

A public drop-in session is being held to highlight a multi-million-pound city centre redevelopment project.

The £25.7 million revamp at Union Terrace Gardens will see new entrances and walkways, three pavilions, landscaping and lighting, plus the refurbishment of its arches.

Members of the project team will be at Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct next Wednesday between 6-7.30pm to discuss the development of the historic landmark.

Marie Boulton, the council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Residents have played a key role in advancing plans for Union Terrace Gardens. Firstly they had to share their aspirations for the gardens during the masterplan consultation and then again when offering feedback on the design concept.”