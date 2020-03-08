Show Links
Drop-in sessions for north-east residents to discuss flood-damaged bridges

by Rozlyn Little
08/03/2020, 4:00 pm
The bridge at Mill of Balmaud was washed away in the storm
A drop-in session will be held for north-east communities affected by the closure of flood-damaged bridges.

Council officers will be on hand to engage directly with those residents and businesses affected by the loss of the bridges in the King Edward area.

They will also provide detail on the current bridge works prioritisation methodology and how that has feed in to developing the current 10-year bridge repair programme.

Aberdeenshire Council is hosting the engagement sessions in the King Edward Community Hall on Monday March 9 from 3.30-7.30pm.

