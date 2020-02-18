Drop in session to be held for new Aberdeen walking and cycling routes

A drop-in session is to be held for people to help identify a preferred route for walking and cycling provision at the Bridge of Dee.

The session is being held as part of an options appraisal for the provision along the corridor between the existing infrastructure at the Bridge of Dee westwards to connect with the Deeside Way west of the Robert Gordon University.

The overall aim of the project is to inform preferred and specific walking and cycling measures in a bid to see a shift from everyday journeys using cars.

Aberdeen City Council transportation spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Several new pedestrian and cycle schemes have been launched recently across the city, engaging local people and users in their design.

“I hope people in the nearby communities of Garthdee, Kaimhill, and Braeside – as well as students and staff at RGU – will take the time to examine and comment on the options for this scheme.”

She added: “I’d encourage as many people as possible to look at the proposals and provide feedback on them.”

People are invited to the drop-in session tomorrow from 3-7pm at the university’s Sir Ian Wood Building.

For more information go to consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk

The options appraisal finishes on March 2.