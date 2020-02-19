Drop in session for new Aberdeen cycling route to be held

A drop-in session is to be held to help identify a new walking and cycling route in Aberdeen.

The event will display and discuss the options for a path at Bridge of Dee, beside Robert Gordon University, which will connect the Bridge of Dee with the Deeside Way to the west of the university.

It is hoped a new path will encourage people to ditch the car and instead walk, cycle or even ride horses in the area.

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “I hope people in the nearby communities of Garthdee, Kaimhill and Braeside – as well as students and staff at RGU – will take the time to examine and comment on the options for this scheme.”

People living and working in the area are invited to the drop-in session today from 3-7pm, in Room N106 of the Sir Ian Wood Building (N106) at the RGU campus on Garthdee Road.