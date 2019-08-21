Drop in police calls to pubs, clubs and shops in central Aberdeenshire

Police are dealing with incidents at licensed premises in part of the north-east once every three days on average, new figures show.

A new report detailing police activity at pubs, clubs and shops in Central Aberdeenshire in the 12 months up to the end of March show there were 123 police incidents connected to licensed premises in the area in 2018-2019 – more than one every three days.

However, that compares with 140 incidents in 2017-18.

Written by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, the Police Scotland report was to be presented to Aberdeenshire Central Licensing Board’s meeting today.

It said two of the premises had to be “subject to a period of monitoring or intervention” in 2018-19.

“The issues addressed related either to incidents of violence on the premises and/or perceived management shortcomings following serious incidents,” said the report.

None had their licence reviewed or were threatened with a closure order.

There was one incident of a child being sold alcohol.

No individual premises referenced in the report have been named by police.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

During that 12-month period, police inspected licensed premises in the area 1,858 times, compared with 1,800 the previous year.

According to the report, the 123 incidents include violence, disorder, antisocial behaviour, drunkenness, drugs misuse and underage drinking. The report said: “An intervention process allows for issues to be addressed quickly and effectively at an early stage.

“The level of engagement with the licensed trade is very good and in many instances this approach reduces recurrence or escalation.”

Some staff members of licensed premises were made to undergo training.

“The most common example is refresher training of staff covering their responsibilities including the sale of alcohol to underage or intoxicated persons,” said the report.

It also details police efforts to stop gangs infiltrating pubs and clubs by using a national database to detect links between gangsters and licence holders.

The report said: “If such a serious organised crime group were able to gain a foothold in a licensed premises, this would afford the group a seemingly legitimate income stream, which could be no more than a veneer for other criminal activities such as money laundering, tax evasion and drug and people trafficking.”