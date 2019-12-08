Drop in near-miss incidents reported by Aberdeen council workers

The number of near-miss incidents recorded by council staff in Aberdeen has fallen, new statistics show.

All UK local authorities record such incidents that could have resulted in incidents that could have caused damage or injury to avoid a report.

A new Aberdeen City Council report said there were 107 near-miss incidents between April 1 and June 30 this year compared with 148 in the same period last year.

The council reported three incidents to the Health and Safety Executive – related to equipment paperwork, asbestos and the monitoring of contractors.

