Drop in deliberate fires in north-east

There has been a fall in the number of deliberate fires in one part of the north-east.

According to a new report, there were four blazes in the Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, Banchory and Mid Deeside and Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford council wards between January 1 and March this year.

That is compared to five incidents for the same three-month period in 2019.

In the report compiled by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Martin Tait, the local senior officer for Aberdeenshire and Moray said there were 71 incidents in total during the first three months of 2020.

It includes 26 false alarms, 20 accidental fires, 14 special service incidents and three non-domestic fires.

There were no fatalities.

Members of the Marr area committee will discuss the findings of the report when they meet on Tuesday.