Drop-in Covid vaccination clinic opens at P&J Live due to spare doses of Moderna

Drop-in vaccine appointments are on offer in Aberdeen due to an additional supply of Moderna.

The drop-in clinic is open from today for anyone over 18 needing either their first or second vaccination, and will run for as long as supplies last.

NHS Grampian has reminded people that they must be at least eight weeks from their first dose to attend the clinic for a second jab.

They also note that if your first vaccine was Pfizer or Astra Zeneca, you must receive the same vaccine second time around.

In a social media update, NHS Grampian said: “Anyone aged 18 or over and still to receive their first dose and anyone awaiting a second dose of Moderna (it must be at least eight weeks from your first dose) is warmly invited to attend.

“Please note, if your first dose of vaccine was Pfizer or Astra Zeneca, you will receive the same vaccine as your second dose.

“Pfizer and Astra Zeneca appointments and drop-ins and scheduled appointments for Moderna will proceed as planned.

“Moderna is only available at P&J Live. These clinics will run subject to availabile supplies – we will advise via social media if/when this opportunity will end.

“At busy times you may be asked to come back later. Please remember to wear a face covering or face mask.”

