Drop in number of cancelled operations across NHS Grampian

A north-east health board area has seen a drop in the number of cancelled operations.

Statistics released by Information Services Division (ISD) Scotland show 65 elective operations were cancelled by NHS Grampian medics in March because of “non-clinical issues”, which could include problems with capacity.

The number of cancellations has fallen from 105 in February, which equates to 1.9% of surgeries, the sixth highest in Scotland – a drop from 3.7% the month before.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “Since January 2018, the overall average percentage of operations cancelled due to non-clinical reasons at the health board has been below that of Scotland as a whole.

“The average percentage of operations cancelled due to non-clinical reasons has also improved in Grampian during that period, versus the previous 12 months, thanks to the hard work of our dedicated staff.”

However, North-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles called on the Scottish Government to provide more funding for services, because the number of operations cancelled in the area – 65 – was the third highest in Scotland.

He said: “It’s no comfort to see NHS Grampian’s performance continue to be among the worst in the country. I am sure if our health board received its fair share, more could be done to help stop cancellations.”

The NHS Grampian spokesman refuted Mr Rumbles’ claims it was the “third-worst” health board, saying: “Due to the nature of these statistics it is important to view the percentages rather than headline figures when comparing health boards.

“The ISD data clearly shows other boards cancelled a larger proportion of their planned operations than NHS Grampian during these periods.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Today’s statistics show us that in March there were more than 870 operations carried out on average each day, with fewer than 2% cancelled for capacity or non-clinical reasons.

“The decision for a board to postpone an elective procedure is never taken lightly.”