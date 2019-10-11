Drop-in Brexit sessions to be held at Aberdeen University

Drop-in sessions on Brexit will take place to help international students in the city.

Aberdeen University is organising the events, which will offer help on student travel after the UK is expected to leave the EU on October 31.

The sessions will take place in both university campuses in Foresterhill and Old Aberdeen throughout October and November.

Advice will be given on travelling after the deadline, immigration status and how to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme.

There will also be advice on students who are set to take part in the Erasmus+ programme.

Advice currently given to students who will be travelling is to bring a passport that has six months’ validity, proof of residence and consider whether health insurance is required.

For more information on the drop-in sessions, go to bit.ly/2M4Ezgk