Drop in number of north-east break-ins welcomed

The city’s police chief has welcomed an “unprecedented” fall in the number of reported break-ins.

The Evening Express revealed last week that there was a 45.6% fall in the number of housebreakings in Aberdeen between 2017/18 and 2018/19 – and the number of break-in crimes cracked by police has risen from just over a quarter to more than a third.

After the report was considered by Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee at a Town House meeting yesterday, North East Division commander Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “This is testament to the hard work of our officers, staff, special constables and youth volunteers who have continually provided a level of service which has positively impacted on our communities.”