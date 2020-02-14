Drones used in bid to find missing north-east man John Loughrie

A drone and specialist officers have been brought in to help search for a missing north-east man.

John Loughrie was last seen at his home in Findochty on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland has been joined by the Coastguard in a bid to trace the 51-year-old searching the coast as well as gardens and outhouses.

Following an earlier appeal his vehicle, a grey Ford Ranger truck, was found on Church Street in the area.

John is described as 5ft 11in, of a medium build with brown hair and wears glasses on occasion.

Inspector Michael McKenzie, of Buckie community policing team, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience whist we conduct local searches in the Findochty area.

“I would particularly like to thank the local residents for their understanding whilst searches have been conducted in gardens and outhouses.

“Specialised search resources have been used to cover the area and our search activity will continue.”