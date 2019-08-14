Drones drafted in search for missing north-east man Ruairidh

Drones have been deployed as efforts to trace a missing north-east man were stepped up.

Ruairidh Sandison disappeared after a night out in Peterhead on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the town’s Gadle Braes area at around 4.20am and was spotted on CCTV shortly after 5am.

Diver and marine police officers have already been carrying out searches along the coastline.

Now specialist drones have been brought in to help with search efforts and it is one of the first times the technology has been used in the region.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said officers were taking part in “extensive” searches with a helicopter also involved.

He said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing since Ruairidh was reported missing to police and these searches continue today, led by the Peterhead community policing team with the assistance of specialist resources including search advisers (PolSA) and the dive and marine unit.

“We also have valuable support from the specialist team which is trained in using Police Scotland’s remotely piloted aircraft systems, which will enhance our search capabilities over the more challenging and difficult terrain we are dealing with.

“This is in addition to the air support that has already been provided by Police Scotland’s helicopter, providing the search team with enhanced aerial views. Coastline and water searches also continue and I would like to thank our partners for their help.”

Inspector Hannan also thanked people for responding to their appeal for information about Mr Sandison and urged locals to continue to come forward with any information they may have.

He said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are helping with our inquiries – it is evident that Ruairidh is a very popular young man and that many people care about him.

“Please continue to share our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Mr Sandison is described as being around 6ft, of slim build with ginger hair.