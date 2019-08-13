Drones, divers and helicopter search for missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison

Extensive searches using drones, divers and a helicopter have been carried out as the hunt for missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison enters its third day.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the Gables Brae area of Peterhead at around 4.20am on Saturday.

Officers examining CCTV footage confirmed he was still in the area at 5.10am that morning.

Since then, searches have been carried out in the town and along the nearby coastlines in a bid to trace the “popular young man”.

And today, a new picture of Ruairidh has been released with members of the public urged to share appeals and contact police if they have any information.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: “Extensive searches have been ongoing since Ruairidh was reported missing to police and these searches continue today led by the Peterhead Community Policing Team with the assistance of specialist resources including search advisers (PolSA) and the dive & marine unit.

“We will also have valuable support from the specialist team which is trained in using Police Scotland’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems which will enhance our search capabilities over the more challenging and difficult terrain we are dealing with.

“This is in addition to the air support that has already been provided by Police Scotland’s helicopter, providing the search team with enhanced aerial views.

“Coastline and water searches also continue and I would like to thank our partners for their help.”

Inspector Hannan added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are helping with our inquiries – it is evident that Ruairidh is a very popular young man and that many people care about him.

“Please continue to share our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward.”