Got a drone? Here’s what you can and can’t do with them

Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the use of drones – or unmanned aerial systems.

As the technology continues to develop they are becoming more capable and overall more affordable, with many people now using them for professional and recreational activity.

However, it is important people know the regulations, which govern their use when putting their drone in the air.

Can you fly a drone over an airport?

A number of airspace restrictions exist within the UK and these apply equally to both manned and unmanned aircraft.

Flights of unmanned aircraft around sites which are designated as ‘protected aerodromes’ including Aberdeen International Airport are restricted – making it illegal to fly a drone of any size within the Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) without appropriate permission.

How do I get permission to fly a drone near an airport?

Permission can only be obtained by contacting the relevant Air Traffic Control covering the restricted zone.

Any user will be asked to provide a police incident number, which can be obtained by calling 101 – though importantly police cannot grant permission to fly in a restricted zone as that can only come from the appropriate Air Traffic Control.

To help reinforce this message a number of ‘No Drone’ signs have been put up within prominent locations around Aberdeen International Airport.

Each sign carries a unique location identifier, which can be used to report any concerns about drone use in the area to the police.

What to do if you see a drone near the airport

If a member of the public sees a drone being flown in the vicinity of one of these signs they are asked to:

Call the Police on 999 immediately Give the Police controller the unique location code of the sign (on the top left-hand corner) Describe what they can see – any vehicle and registration associated with the drone flight would be very useful.

The police controller will contact Air Traffic Control to determine if the flight has been authorised and if not deal with the incident as an emergency.

There is lots of information on the internet detailing what drone pilots need to do to be safe and comply with the law.

Is it legal to fly a drone over private property in the UK?

Professionals will already be aware, however for those who are not caa.co.uk/drones has an excellent leaflet, titled Flying for Fun, which clearly outlines the age, registration and privacy requirements and describes some of the key rules:

Always keep your drone or model aircraft in sight

Never fly more than 400 feet (120 metres) above the surface

Never fly in an airport’s FRZ.

Drones are very useful and can be enjoyable to use, however they are classed as an aircraft and if used incorrectly can have serious consequences for other people and the operator.

So if you want to get involved in drones, get the knowledge and keep everybody safe.