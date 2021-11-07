Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Got a drone? Here’s what you can and can’t do with them

By Sergeant Allan Masson of the Bucksburn and Danestone Local Policing Team 
07/11/2021, 6:00 am
Drones are growing in popularity - but it's important to know the rules

Over the past few years, there has been significant growth in the use of drones – or unmanned aerial systems.

As the technology continues to develop they are becoming more capable and overall more affordable, with many people now using them for professional and recreational activity.

However, it is important people know the regulations, which govern their use when putting their drone in the air.

Can you fly a drone over an airport?

A number of airspace restrictions exist within the UK and these apply equally to both manned and unmanned aircraft.

Flights of unmanned aircraft around sites which are designated as ‘protected aerodromes’ including Aberdeen International Airport are restricted – making it illegal to fly a drone of any size within the Flight Restriction Zone (FRZ) without appropriate permission.

How do I get permission to fly a drone near an airport?

Permission can only be obtained by contacting the relevant Air Traffic Control covering the restricted zone.

Any user will be asked to provide a police incident number, which can be obtained by calling 101 – though importantly police cannot grant permission to fly in a restricted zone as that can only come from the appropriate Air Traffic Control.

One of the new drone warning signs at Aberdeen International Airport

To help reinforce this message a number of ‘No Drone’ signs have been put up within prominent locations around Aberdeen International Airport.

Each sign carries a unique location identifier, which can be used to report any concerns about drone use in the area to the police.

What to do if you see a drone near the airport

If a member of the public sees a drone being flown in the vicinity of one of these signs they are asked to:

  1. Call the Police on 999 immediately
  2. Give the Police controller the unique location code of the sign (on the top left-hand corner)
  3. Describe what they can see – any vehicle and registration associated with the drone flight would be very useful.
Sergeant Ewan Mechie, of Border Policing Command, Kevin Douglas, operations manager at Aberdeen International Airport, and Sergeant Allan Masson of the Bucksburn and Danestone Local Policing Team, with one of the new drone warning signs.

The police controller will contact Air Traffic Control to determine if the flight has been authorised and if not deal with the incident as an emergency.

There is lots of information on the internet detailing what drone pilots need to do to be safe and comply with the law.

Is it legal to fly a drone over private property in the UK?

Professionals will already be aware, however for those who are not caa.co.uk/drones has an excellent leaflet, titled Flying for Fun, which clearly outlines the age, registration and privacy requirements and describes some of the key rules:

  • Always keep your drone or model aircraft in sight
  • Never fly more than 400 feet (120 metres) above the surface
  • Never fly in an airport’s FRZ.

Drones are very useful and can be enjoyable to use, however they are classed as an aircraft and if used incorrectly can have serious consequences for other people and the operator.

So if you want to get involved in drones, get the knowledge and keep everybody safe.

 