Drone flyer urged to contact police to help hunt for missing man Alastair Done

Police are appealing for a member of the public who may have been flying a drone at a north-east beach to contact them in their bid to trace a missing man.

Alastair Done, a 25-year-old from Cheshire, was last seen at Balmedie on January 5.

Officers believe he may have still been in the area at 3pm after being given information by members of the public.

Alastair arrived by train in Aberdeen from Crewe at 3.51pm on January 4.

He was seen going into Aberdeen Market and was later captured on CCTV at Premier Stores in Balmedie buying food and drink.

Since then, the clothes he was last seen wearing have been found on the beach at Balmedie, around one mile north of the car park.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police have said he stayed at the White Horse Inn in Balmedie on January 4 and was spotted walking along the dual carriageway in the direction of Balmedie on the same day.

Officers have now issued an appeal for a man who was flying a drone on Balmedie Beach that afternoon to contact them.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “I would urge the person flying this drone to get in touch – you may have captured footage of Alastair but not realised and it may be crucial to our inquiries.”