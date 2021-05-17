Drone among items stolen during break-in at Lossiemouth airfield

A break-in at Speyside Trailer Techs at Milltown airfield in Lossiemouth has led to a police appeal for witnesses.

Officers believe that mobile phones, a torch and a drone were stolen between 12pm on Saturday May 1 and 6am on Monday May 3.

The police have said that it is likely a vehicle was used due to the remoteness of the area and that nearby fencing was cut to gain access to the surrounding fields.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote incident number CF0099600521.