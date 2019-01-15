Revealed: The best place to take your driving test in the north-east

If you are looking to sit your driving test in the north-east, Montrose has the highest pass rate, according to new figures.

Statistics released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show pass rates for the practical driving exam across the UK for the period between April and September 2018.

There are 11 test centres in the north-east – Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Ballater, Banff, Buckie, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverurie, Montrose and Peterhead.

Montrose has the highest average pass rate at 67.4%, followed by Inverurie at 67.2% and Ballater at 66.4%.

Across the north-east, a total of 6,483 hopefuls sat their practical driving tests between April and September.

Of those, 3,641 passed – an overall average of 56.2%.

It compares with an average of only 45.8% across the UK, where a total of 849,096 tests were conducted, with 388,878 receiving pass marks.

David Mitchell teaches both learner drivers and driving instructors through LDC Driving School in Aberdeen.

He said the updated test introduced last year could have led to a higher pass rate in rural areas as it includes more driving on country roads than the old test.

Mr Mitchell added: “From LDC’s point of view, the pupils are going up to a higher standard of driving.”

A spokesman from North-East Driving Academy, which is based in Kemnay, said: “I cover Aberdeen and Inverurie, I think my pass rate is over 70%.

“It says more about the Aberdeen test centres than it does about Inverurie – they were about the national average for a while but now the pass rate is going up.”

In Inverurie, 464 people were tested, with 312 passing.

There were 107 tests with 71 passes in Ballater, and 340 with 229 passes in Montrose.

Elgin had the lowest pass rate in the north-east in the period surveyed, with more than half of hopeful drivers who took their test failing – a 49.8% pass figure.

In Aberdeen, people taking a test were more successful at the Aberdeen North test centre, based in Bridge of Don, which had an average pass rate of 57.6%.

Men were more likely to pass at Aberdeen North, based at Balgownie Road, with an average rate of 64.8%, compared with an average of only 52.5% of women.

Between April and September 2018, May proved the most popular month to move from a blue licence to a pink one at Aberdeen North, with 196 people passing there in that month.

At Aberdeen South, which is based in Cove, 53.4% of hopeful drivers journeyed home with a licence.

July was the most popular month for passing with flying colours there, as 207 people passed there in that month.

Men were 10% more likely to pass than women, at 58.9% compared to just 48.1%