Driving restriction on Aberdeen street for BT works

Council chiefs have imposed a temporary driving ban on an Aberdeen road while telecommunications works are carried out.

The restriction will be in place on Kirk Brae in Cults, between its junction with Kirk Brae Mews and its junction with Craigbank Drive.

The public will still have access to properties.

There will also be a restriction on St Devenicks Place, between its junctions with North Deeside Road and the car park access at the rear of Sainsbury’s.

The traffic restriction will be in place from Saturday at 7.30am until Sunday at 10pm.

Aberdeen City Council says the measures are necessary to protect the public’s safety during works being carried out by BT Openreach.

Any queries regarding the restriction can be directed to tool and equipment hire company A-Plant Lux on 03700 500 792 or at glasgowtraffic@aplant.com