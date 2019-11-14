Show Links
Drivers warned to take care after snow and ice hit north-east

by Annette Cameron
14/11/2019, 7:37 am Updated: 14/11/2019, 7:38 am
Drivers are being warned to take care this morning after icy conditions and snow hit the north-east.

Commuters are facing icy conditions on the A947 Fyvie to Aberdeen road and there has been reports of snow in Fyvie and Insch.

There are currently 24 gritters out in Aberdeenshire this morning treating priority routes.

