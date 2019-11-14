Drivers warned to take care after snow and ice hit north-east

Drivers are being warned to take care this morning after icy conditions and snow hit the north-east.
Commuters are facing icy conditions on the A947 Fyvie to Aberdeen road and there has been reports of snow in Fyvie and Insch.
There are currently 24 gritters out in Aberdeenshire this morning treating priority routes.
Aberdeenshire Winter Operations – 24 Gritters are out this morning treating priority routes in Aberdeenshire. On all other routes there are a possibility of icy road conditions due to isolated wintry showers. @Aberdeenshire #DriveSafely #AbshireRoads #AbshireGritters pic.twitter.com/6eJ9Kv4bDW
— Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) November 14, 2019