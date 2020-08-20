Show Links
Drivers warned to move parked cars on Aberdeen road as flooding alert issued

by Ana Da Silva
20/08/2020, 2:12 pm
Drivers are being asked to move their parked vehicles from an Aberdeen street ahead of possible flooding.

The River Dee’s banks are expected to burst from 3.30am to 4pm tomorrow.

Aberdeen City Council has asked owners with cars parked on Riverside Drive beside Bon Accord Glass to move them.

An amber alert has been issued by SEPA with higher water levels on the rivers coinciding with higher tides along the coast.