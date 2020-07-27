Drivers warned to move parked cars from Aberdeen street due to flooding concerns

Drivers are being asked to move their parked vehicles from an Aberdeen street ahead of possible flooding.
The River Dee is expected to burst its banks at Riverside Drive early tomorrow morning and Aberdeen City Council has asked owners with cars parked beside Bon Accord Glass to move them.
Localised flooding is expected from 6am and the council said it is likely the road will close so drivers should use an alternative route.
*** Localised flood warning ***
People who’ve parked vehicles on Riverside Drive by Bon Accord Glass are asked to move them as it is anticipated the street could have localised flooding at 6am tomorrow.
It is likely we will be closing the road so please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/VPw65SbxjG
— Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) July 27, 2020
