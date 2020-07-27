Show Links
News / Local

Drivers warned to move parked cars from Aberdeen street due to flooding concerns

by Ana Da Silva
27/07/2020, 5:35 pm Updated: 27/07/2020, 7:33 pm
Flooding at Riverside Drive in 2016
Drivers are being asked to move their parked vehicles from an Aberdeen street ahead of possible flooding.

The River Dee is expected to burst its banks at Riverside Drive early tomorrow morning and Aberdeen City Council has asked owners with cars parked beside Bon Accord Glass to move them.

Localised flooding is expected from 6am and the council said it is likely the road will close so drivers should use an alternative route.