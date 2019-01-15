Drivers warned to be alert after fuel spill on Aberdeen road

Motorists are being advised to drive carefully after a fuel spill on an Aberdeen road.

Staff from Shirlaws Motorcycles on Crown Street pointed out the leak at around 10.30am this morning and said they had told Aberdeen City Council about the leak.

A spokesman for the company said: “There has been a major diesel spillage and cars are sliding around. The council has been informed. People should drive carefully until it has been cleared.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Our response team are attending the site which is over a wide area including Union Grove, Union Street and Crown Street. A gritter has been equipped with sand and grit to absorb the spillage.”